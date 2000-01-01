More than just a WordPress map plugin

MapSVG is a WordPress map plugin that helps you create custom content (people, real estate, events, or anything else) and show it on a vector, image, or Google Maps - with filters and search.

Vector maps
Google maps
Image maps
Content manager

Turn any vector file into an interactive map

Use one of the 100+ included vector maps. Draw a custom map or floorplan in your favorite vector graphics software and make it dynamic with our WordPress interactive map plugin.

No more boring maps on your website. It’s time for you to update your website with interactive maps.

Extend the Google Maps functionality with the powerful features of MapSVG

Combine vector maps with Google Maps. Change the default Google Maps look by importing thousands of map styles from SnazzyMaps into our WordPress map plugin to create amazing maps for your visitors.

Take advantage of the extensive SnazzyMaps repository. Pick one of the several thousands of map styles and improve Google Maps to look better on your website.

Add an interactive overlay on Google Map

Draw a vector image in Adobe Illustrator, Inkscape or any other vector graphics software and overlay the image on Google Map.

If you want an element on your map to stand out, then add a custom vector on top of Google Maps so that your visitors can immediately see it.

Screenshot of Adobe Illustrator

Add interactivity to a jpeg/png image

Use the MapSVG drawing tools to add clickable areas on a jpeg/png image. Use our WordPress mapping plugin to create impressive maps for a real estate website.

Put yourself in the eyes of your real estate site visitors. An interactive map would make them understand better what you are offering and they’ll have a better chance of converting to buyers.

Add your own content

With our WordPress map plugin, you can create objects with custom fields: people, locations, events, real estate properties, or anything else. Import large data sets from a CSV file. Use a built-in template and CSS editors to set up the look of your content on the front-end.

Screenshot of MapSVG form editor
Attach objects to map regions
Map regions can have one or several attached objects. Show a list of attached objects when clicking on a region.
Screenshot - MapSVG content attached to regions
Show locations on the map
Add location markers simply by entering an address or lat/lng coordinates.
Screenshot - MapSVG content as markers
Show a list of objects with filters
Add a list of objects with filters and text search near your map.
Screenshot - MapSVG content as a list

The Perfect WordPress map plugin for any project

MapSVG is the perfect WordPress map plugin for brick and mortar shops that show the customer where their physical locations are placed.

Display your sales representatives on a map, each on the region they represent. Add info on their profile so the prospects will gain their trust. There’s nothing better than improving your deals closing rate with a few simple tweaks to your site.

A real estate site’s visitor might want to look for properties in a certain neighborhood. You can do that easily with our WordPress interactive map plugin that can show them information about the listings from the area they like.

Any large building needs a floorplan to avoid getting visitors lost. Quickly create a map to avoid having an overcrowded floor.

Impress your site visitors with an aerial view of the neighborhood. Use image maps to your advantage and improve your website’s functionality.

Convert your numbers to colors on the map. Show statistical information and visualize your data.

Powerful map editing tools

  • Settings
    Control the general map settings – the size, initial position, tooltips, and others.
  • Colors
    Edit the colors of your map regions and containers’ colors.
  • Regions
    Control map regions: add custom fields, set region statuses, colors, import data from a CSV file.
  • Database
    Create and manage custom objects. Attach objects to map regions. Import data from a CSV file.
  • Filters
    Add filters and text search for your database items.
  • Google Maps
    Enable Google Maps. Add custom Google Map styles from SnazzyMaps.
  • Directory
    Add a list of your objects (or list of map regions) near the map.
  • Details
    Control the settings of "Details view" - the large scrollable window that appears on click on a region or marker.
  • Actions
    Set up actions when clicking on a region, marker, or directory item.
  • Visibility
    Add controls that allow showing/hiding groups of objects on the map
  • Templates
    Set up templates using the Handlebars template syntax.
  • JavaScript
    Add any custom functionality using numerous JS event handlers.
  • CSS
    Fine-tune map styles by adding a custom CSS.
Tons of features

Vector maps

Turn any vector file into an interactive map

Google maps

Use plain Google Maps or with added vector overlays.

Image maps

Add interactivity to any raster image.

Statistics, data visualization

Color parts of a country or state with different colors depending on your data.

Custom objects

Create any kind of object and show them on your map.

Custom fields

Text, textarea, image, select, multiselect, radio, checkbox, date, wp-post

Image uploader

Attach images to objects and map regions. Different image sizes are created automatically: thumbnail, medium, full.

CSV import

Import large data sets from a CSV file.

Pagination

Split the data loaded to your map into pages.

Markers

Add location markers simply by entering an address. Upload your own marker images.

Marker clusters

Show 1000 markers all at once without pagination.

Directory

Show a list of custom objects or map regions near your map.

Filters

Add filters by custom fields, filter by distance.

Text search

Do a text search by any field.

Templates

Full control of your content’s look on the front-end.

Event handlers

Extend the functionality with your own JS code by using MapSVG API.

CSS editor

Fine-tune map styles in the built-in CSS editor.

Mobile friendly

The map layout automatically changes on mobile devices.

Lentie Ward
“It's more than just maps!”
"It's more than just maps!"

Reliable support

In case of any difficulties just contact us. We're happy to help.
Roman Stepanov
CEO
Vyacheslav Oleinik
Full-stack developer
FAQ

Have questions? Check the list below.
Google provides its API services for free if you don't exceed the following limits: 28,000 Google Map loads per month and 2,500 requests per day to Google Geocoding API.
Yes, you can!
Front-end data submission is not yet supported.
